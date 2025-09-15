Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions

15-09-2025 | 12:54
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Despite apparent alignment between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on several issues, a closed-door meeting held ahead of a joint press conference focused on sensitive topics.

The meeting in Tel Aviv was attended by Israeli ministers Gideon Sa’ar and Ron Dermer, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, and the respective ambassadors from Israel and the United States.

Rubio placed Gaza at the center of discussions, requesting an Israeli plan to end the war and reach a prisoner exchange agreement, with U.S. guarantees to prevent Hamas from regaining control in Gaza.

In public, Netanyahu refrained from discussing Gaza or concessions offered by Washington regarding Lebanon and Syria, instead emphasizing perceived achievements in Iran and signaling a hardline stance toward Qatar and Hamas leadership.

Rubio, by contrast, sought to present a more optimistic tone, highlighting the potential to improve relations with Qatar while stressing the importance of Doha’s role in ongoing hostages  negotiations.

Meanwhile, ahead of the planned Arab-Islamic summit, Israel maintained heightened security tensions both toward the participants in Qatar and on the ground.

Military exercises and preparations were at their peak, aimed at a potential ground operation in Gaza.

Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, aimed at asserting sovereignty in response to Arab and international recognition of a Palestinian state, has extended to Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced plans for a new settlement along Gaza’s coastline, designated for police personnel.

This is part of a broader set of projects spanning the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, designed to impede any Palestinian state-building efforts.

 

