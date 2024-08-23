News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement
World News
2024-08-23 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement
For the second consecutive year Sudan is in the grip of a cholera outbreak that has left at least 28 people dead in the last month as rains fall in areas crammed with those fleeing the country's 16-month-old war, officials said.
Since July 22, when the current wave began, 658 cases of cholera have been recorded across five states, World Health Organization (WHO) country director Shible Sahbani told Reuters in Port Sudan.
With much of the country's health infrastructure collapsed or destroyed and staffing thinned by displacement, 4.3% of cases have resulted in deaths, a high rate compared to other outbreaks, Sahbani said.
Some 200,000 are at high risk of falling ill, he said.
The war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises and displaced more than 10 million people inside Sudan and beyond its borders.
Reuters
World News
Cholera
Sudan
Rains
Displacement
Next
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-16
WHO: More than 300 cholera deaths reported in Sudan
World News
2024-08-16
WHO: More than 300 cholera deaths reported in Sudan
0
World News
2024-08-06
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
World News
2024-08-06
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
0
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
0
World News
2024-08-16
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 80: Medical source, witnesses
World News
2024-08-16
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 80: Medical source, witnesses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
0
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
World News
09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
0
World News
08:20
India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky
World News
08:20
India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky
0
World News
08:01
China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea
World News
08:01
China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
10:01
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
0
World News
2024-08-08
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
World News
2024-08-08
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests
0
Lebanon News
09:08
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
09:08
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict
2
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
4
Middle East News
11:32
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
Middle East News
11:32
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border
6
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
Lebanon News
01:32
Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month
7
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More