Zelensky signs law banning Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church: Parliament
World News
2024-08-24 | 04:26
Zelensky signs law banning Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church: Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday signed a law banning the Moscow-linked Orthodox Church in Ukraine with the decision published on Ukraine's parliament website.
Zelensky approved the bill, slammed by Russia, on Kyiv's independence day from the Soviet Union and two and a half years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Moscow
Orthodox Church
0
World News
2024-07-24
Ukraine is open to talks with Russia if Moscow acts in good faith, diplomat says
World News
2024-07-24
Ukraine is open to talks with Russia if Moscow acts in good faith, diplomat says
0
World News
2024-07-05
Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks
World News
2024-07-05
Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks
0
World News
07:18
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
World News
07:18
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
0
World News
05:53
Russia, Ukraine to swap 115 prisoners: UAE official tells Reuters
World News
05:53
Russia, Ukraine to swap 115 prisoners: UAE official tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
0
Lebanon News
13:18
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:18
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
3
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge
6
Middle East News
12:02
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
Middle East News
12:02
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
7
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
8
Lebanon News
13:18
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:18
Education Minister receives 40 university scholarships from Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon
