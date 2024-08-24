UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia

2024-08-24 | 07:18
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said it mediated a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia that secured the release of 230 captives.

"The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives," said a foreign ministry statement.

AFP

