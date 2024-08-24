News
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
World News
2024-08-24 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE says mediated release of 230 prisoners between Ukraine and Russia
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said it mediated a prisoner swap deal between Ukraine and Russia that secured the release of 230 captives.
"The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives," said a foreign ministry statement.
AFP
World News
United Arab Emirates
Prisoner
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Suspect caught on CCTV in French synagogue attack held Palestinian flag: AFP
Russia, Ukraine to swap 115 prisoners: UAE official tells Reuters
Previous
