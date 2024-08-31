Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

2024-08-31 | 03:53
Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod
Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

Five people were killed and 46 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Friday, the local governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 37 of the injured, including seven children, were taken to hospital.

Video from a car dashboard, posted on social media and purporting to demonstrate the attack, showed another car being blown up while moving on the road. Seconds later an explosion is seen on the other side of the road. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

Russia's Investigation Committee said on its Telegram channel that it had initiated a criminal case into the Belgorod attack.

Authorities also reported that a woman was injured on Saturday during Ukrainian shelling of the border town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Strike

War

Deaths

Belgorod

Injuries

