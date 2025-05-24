MP Ali Hassan Khalil emphasized the need for Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories and to halt its ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



Speaking to LBCI, Khalil said the Lebanese state bears responsibility for raising its voice before the countries of the ceasefire committee.



Responding to comments by U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, who urged Lebanon to expedite the disarmament, he stated, "This is Lebanon's issue. That is their opinion, and we follow the will of the Lebanese people. The dialogue is internal and Lebanese."



He also criticized the Lebanese government for failing to launch a reconstruction plan, stressing that the country cannot be stabilized without stability in the south, which he said is closely linked to rebuilding efforts.