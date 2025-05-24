Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

24-05-2025 | 10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon&#39;s commitment to sovereignty and stability
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar said the determination of the people of South Lebanon to live is what reassures them, and it explains their strong participation in the elections. 

He noted that "the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and I personally made every effort to ensure a calm election day."

In a statement, Hajjar said, "The Lebanese people and the state have made their position clear—nothing will deter us from exercising our sovereignty and holding elections." 

He added that "voter turnout was acceptable, and the important thing is that the electoral process took place."

He concluded by stating that "the state is fulfilling its duties and remains completely neutral. We hope results will be announced as soon as possible, and the coming days will witness serious work to restore stability."

Lebanon News

Interior Minister

Lebanon

Voters

Elections

Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
