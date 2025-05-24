Power outage hits Cannes region during film festival

World News
24-05-2025 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Power outage hits Cannes region during film festival
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Power outage hits Cannes region during film festival

A major power outage hit the area around the French Rivera resort of Cannes on Saturday, the final day of the city's film festival, though organizers said the closing ceremony would not be affected.

The cause of the power cut, which began just after 10:00 am (0800 GMT), is unknown. Grid operator RTE said 160,000 homes had been affected.

AFP

World News

Power Outage

Cannes

Film Festival

LBCI Next
Russia says 307 POWs exchanged with Ukraine on second day of swap
Zelensky urges more sanctions on Russia after overnight attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

Nationwide power outage in Syria due to malfunctions, Energy Minister's spokesperson says

LBCI
World News
2025-05-03

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Israeli-Palestinian film wins Oscar, directors assail US, global political stances

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

US confirms another brief outage at Newark airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:00

Russia says 307 POWs exchanged with Ukraine on second day of swap

LBCI
World News
05:02

Zelensky urges more sanctions on Russia after overnight attack

LBCI
World News
14:51

Latest round of Iran nuclear talks 'constructive,' senior US official says

LBCI
World News
14:30

Trump says 'not looking for a deal' with EU, insists tariffs will be 50 percent

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Army Chief visits South Lebanon to oversee election security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More