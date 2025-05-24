Council of Europe urges governments 'not to weaken' rights convention

24-05-2025 | 10:34
Council of Europe urges governments 'not to weaken' rights convention
Council of Europe urges governments 'not to weaken' rights convention

The Council of Europe on Saturday urged European governments not to undermine the European Convention on Human Rights, after Italy and eight other EU states urged a rethink of the accord, especially on migration.

"As we face today's complex challenges, our task is not to weaken the convention, but to keep it strong and relevant," said Alain Berset, secretary general of the Council of Europe, which includes the European Court of Human Rights, the legal body that enforces the convention.

