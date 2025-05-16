Russia demands talks with Kyiv without Turkish or US participation

A Ukrainian diplomatic source said on Friday that Russia is demanding talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without the presence of U.S. or Turkish representatives, adding that the move shows Moscow is “undermining peace efforts.”



“This is yet another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came for serious talks, while the Russians are setting demands and conditions. It raises doubts as to whether (Russian President Vladimir) Putin sent them to solve problems or simply to disrupt the process,” the source, who requested anonymity, said.



Reuters