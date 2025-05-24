Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

Voter turnout in the municipal and mukhtar elections reached 27.06% in South Lebanon Governorate and 23.66% in Nabatieh Governorate as of 4:00 p.m., according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.



Turnout rates by district were as follows:



Hasbaiyya: 25.22%

Jezzine: 32.25%

Marjaayoun: 21.75%

Bint Jbeil: 19.14%

Nabatieh: 28.03%

Tyre: 24.68%

Sidon: 27.96%