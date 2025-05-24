LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh

24-05-2025 | 05:59
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) reported a clear violation of Article 91 of Electoral Law No. 44/2017, as well as Ministry of Interior Circular No. 6/EM/2025, outside the Old Sabah Public High School in Nabatieh.

According to LADE’s monitoring teams, a convoy of vehicles affiliated with the “Development and Loyalty” electoral list was observed using loudspeakers to promote their campaign—an explicit breach of the law, which prohibits electioneering near polling stations.

LADE warned that such practices undermine the integrity of the electoral process and called on the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with the law and to safeguard a fair and transparent voting environment.
 

Lebanon News

LADE

Municipal Elections

Lebanon

Nabatieh

Law

Violations

Lebanese Interior Ministry: 131 complaints filed by early afternoon in municipal elections
Voter turnout reaches 12.44% in South Governorate, 10.66% in Nabatieh by noon
