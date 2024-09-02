China urges EU to be 'objective and fair' on South China Sea issue

China urged the European Union to be "objective and fair" and careful with words and actions on issues in the South China Sea after the bloc remarked on an incident over the weekend.



China said it was "strongly dissatisfied" with the European Union's "accusations" against it on the issue, a statement by the Chinese mission to the EU showed.



"The European Union is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to point fingers on the issue," it said.



It also said the EU's repeated "hyping up" on the freedom of navigation issue "has no benefits to the EU's interests and international credibility."



Reuters