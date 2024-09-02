Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 2022: ISW data

2024-09-02 | 10:44
Russia&#39;s August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 2022: ISW data
Russia's August advances in Ukraine biggest since October 2022: ISW data

Russia advanced on 477 square kilometres (184 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in August, Moscow's biggest monthly increase since October 2022, according to data supplied by the Institute for the Study of War and analysed by AFP.

The Ukrainian army, for its part, made rapid gains in early August in Russia after a surprise incursion into the border region of Kursk, gaining more than 1,100 square kilometers in two weeks. But the new front is solidifying to between 1,150 and 1,300 square kilometres of advances over the past two weeks.

