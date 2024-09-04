News
UK's decision to suspend some arms for Israel frustrates both sides
World News
2024-09-04 | 01:06
UK's decision to suspend some arms for Israel frustrates both sides
Britain's decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel was roundly criticized on Tuesday, with some British politicians and Jewish groups accusing the Labour government of abandoning Israel, while others said the decision did not go far enough.
The reaction to the government's decision to block 30 of its 350 licenses for arms exports underlines the depth of feeling in Britain over Israel's pursuit of the Islamist militant group Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. It also points to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's difficulty in reducing tensions in Britain between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups.
His foreign minister, David Lammy, said the move to limit the licenses Britain gives for arms exports to Israel was because there was a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.
But Britain's chief rabbi and British Jewish groups said the move would encourage Israel's enemies in the region. Opponents of the Gaza war were equally critical of the move, saying a loophole would allow Britain to continue to supply Israel with parts for F-35 fighter jets.
Simon Diggins, who served in the British army and was a former defense attache in Afghanistan, said the government was trying to send Israel "a modest political message" about the way it sees the way the war in Gaza was being conducted.
"The problem is that it risks annoying everyone and appeases no one, and that is always a problem for a government," he said.
Although Britain is a smaller exporter of arms to Israel than the US and Germany, the decision was seen by some analysts as a sign of Israel's increasing diplomatic isolation.
Some British politicians and human rights groups said the new restrictions were too limited and the government should enforce a total ban on arms transfers.
The government's decision to approve export licenses to sell weapons in Israel has been an emotive issue in Britain since the start of Israel's war on Oct. 7.
Polls show the British public broadly supports ending arms sales to Israel. More than 50 percent of the public would support the decision, and only 13 percent are opposed, YouGov found at the end of July.
But Britain's decision also risks causing a diplomatic row with Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the British decision was shameful and would embolden Hamas.
British defense minister John Healey said the government had a duty to "tell the hardest truths" to its "closest friends" and stressed it remained committed to supporting Israel if it came under direct attack again.
The US had privately warned Britain against suspending arms sales amid concerns it could damage attempts to broker a ceasefire, a senior government source told The Times.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined to comment specifically on the UK's decision but told reporters that the US continues to support Israel's defense capabilities and has not determined that any humanitarian laws have been violated.
Reuters
