Pope Francis warns against religious extremism in Indonesia

World News
2024-09-04
High views
Pope Francis warns against religious extremism in Indonesia
Pope Francis warns against religious extremism in Indonesia

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged political leaders in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, to guard against religious extremism, which he said distorted people's religious beliefs through "deception and violence."

In his first speech during an ambitious 12-day journey across Southeast Asia, where Christians are a small minority of the regional population, the pontiff said the Catholic Church would increase its efforts toward inter-religious dialogue in hopes of helping tamp down extremism.

"In this way, prejudices can be eliminated, and a climate of mutual respect and trust can grow," the 87-year-old pope said in an address to some 300 politicians and religious leaders at Jakarta's Merdeka Presidential Palace.

"This is indispensable for meeting common challenges, including that of countering extremism and intolerance, which through the distortion of religion attempt to impose their views by using deception and violence," said Francis.

In his own speech welcoming the pope to Indonesia, President Joko Widodo thanked Francis for his efforts to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

"Indonesia appreciates the Vatican's attitude, which continues to voice (and) call for peace in Palestine and supports a two-state solution," said Widodo, who is stepping down in October after ten years in office.

Francis was greeted by crowds waving small Vatican and Indonesian flags as his car arrived at the presidential palace.

Dorothea Dawai, a school child aged 10, was among the group welcoming the pope. Wearing a green kebaya, a traditional Indonesian dress, she said she hoped to ask for a blessing.

The pontiff, who suffers from knee and back pain, was seated in a wheelchair as he left his car and met the president outside the building.

The two leaders were saluted by an honor guard playing the Indonesian and Vatican anthems before heading inside for a private meeting.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told journalists that Francis and Widodo had not spoken specifically about the Israel-Gaza war in their meeting but more generally about ongoing conflicts and "the importance of peace."

In his public remarks, Francis did not mention any specific violent incidents but made several references to extremism, intolerance, and manipulation of religion.

"There are times when faith in God is … sadly manipulated to foment divisions and increase hatred instead of furthering peace, communion, dialogue, respect, cooperation and fraternity," said the pontiff.

Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Indonesia

Muslim

Extremism

Joko Widodo

