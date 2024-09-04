Twenty migrants missing after wreck off Italy: UN reports

2024-09-04 | 11:17
Twenty migrants missing after wreck off Italy: UN reports
Twenty migrants missing after wreck off Italy: UN reports

Twenty migrants were missing in the Mediterranean after their vessel sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa, a senior official with the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

"Twenty people are reported missing in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck on September 1," Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR official for Italy, posted on X, citing seven survivors.

AFP
 

World News

Migrants

Mediterranean

Italy

Lampedusa

UN

