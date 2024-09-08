Russia's attack on Ukraine's Sumy kills two, regional administration says

World News
2024-09-08 | 01:29
Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine&#39;s Sumy kills two, regional administration says
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Sumy kills two, regional administration says

Two people died, and four were injured as a result of an overnight Russian air strike on Sumy, the military administration of the northeastern Ukrainian region said on Sunday.

Two children were among the injured, the administration posted on the Telegram messaging app. Several residential houses and cars were damaged, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

The Sumy region, which borders Russia, has been subject to frequent attacks by Russian forces. Moscow denies targeting civilians, saying its attacks aim at destroying Ukraine's infrastructure critical to Kyiv's war efforts.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Sumy

Russia

Attack

Military

Moscow

