Floods kill at least four people in Morocco

2024-09-08 | 11:57
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco

Floods from torrential rains killed at least four people in the province of Tata in southeast Morocco, authorities said in a preliminary death toll on Sunday.

At least 14 others were missing after floods swamped many villages in the area, authorities added, noting that eight homes were destroyed in the village of Aoukerda in Tata.


Reuters

