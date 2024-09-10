EU court orders Apple to pay Ireland 13 bn euros in back-taxes

2024-09-10 | 04:17
EU court orders Apple to pay Ireland 13 bn euros in back-taxes
EU court orders Apple to pay Ireland 13 bn euros in back-taxes

The EU's highest court dealt a blow to Apple on Tuesday, ordering the iPhone maker to pay 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in back-taxes to Ireland in the conclusion to a bitter legal saga.

"The Court of Justice gives final judgment in the matter and confirms the European Commission's 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid, which Ireland is required to recover," the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement.

