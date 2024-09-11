Zelenskyy says Ukraine's victory 'depends' on US

2024-09-11 | 10:42
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's victory 'depends' on US
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's victory 'depends' on US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine's plan to defeat Russia depended on Washington's support, speaking as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv.

"As for the plan for victory... it depends mostly on the support of the United States. And other partners," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a press conference.

AFP

