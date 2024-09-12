Red Cross says three staff were killed in shelling in eastern Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed Thursday that three staff members were killed by shelling in eastern Ukraine after Kyiv announced a Russian attack had struck the organization's vehicles.



"I condemn attacks on Red Cross personnel in the strongest terms. It’s unconscionable that shelling would hit an aid distribution site," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, adding that "our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured."



AFP