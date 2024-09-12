Iran summons heads of four European embassies, news agency reports

Iran's foreign ministry summoned the heads of the British, French, German and Dutch embassies on Thursday, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, following accusations of missile transfers to Russia and the imposition of new sanctions.



"Following the continuation of non-constructive statements by some European parties aligned with the United States falsely claiming [Iranian] interference in the Ukraine conflict and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the embassy heads of Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany have been summoned in Tehran," Mizan said.



Reuters