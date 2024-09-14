Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings

Pope Francis on Friday decried the deaths of Palestinian children in Israeli military strikes in Gaza, calling bombings of schools on the "presumption" of striking Hamas militants "ugly."



On the flight back to Rome from Singapore, the pontiff expressed doubt that either Israel or Hamas, now at war for eleven months, were seeking to end the conflict. "I am sorry to have to say this," the pope said. "But I do not think that they are taking steps to make peace."



Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania. He said he speaks on the phone with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza "every day," and "they tell me ugly things, difficult things."



"Please, when you see the bodies of killed children when you see that, under the presumption that some guerrillas are there, a school is bombed, this is ugly," the 87-year-old pontiff said. "It is ugly."



The pope, who has supported calls for a ceasefire in the conflict and for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, said "sometimes I think it's a war that is too much, too much.".



The United Nations said on Thursday that the war has left Gaza's economy "in ruins."



The pope spoke about a range of other issues during the 40-minute press conference. He criticized both former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris' policies and said US Catholics would have to "choose the lesser evil" when they vote in November without elaborating.



Francis also said a Vatican deal with China over the appointment of Catholic bishops in the communist country was showing good results, indicating it will almost certainly be extended when it comes up for renewal this fall.



The pope said the results of the 2018 deal, in which China gets some input into selection of Catholic bishops, "are good". "I am happy with the dialogue with China," said the pontiff. "We are working with good will."



