News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait
World News
2024-09-14 | 01:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait
China's military on Saturday condemned the transit of two German navy ships through the Taiwan Strait, saying it increased security risks and sent the "wrong" signal, adding that Chinese forces monitored and warned the vessels.
China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own, says it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait. Both the United States and Taiwan say the strait - a major trade route through which about half of global container ships pass - is an international waterway.
The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the passage of the two ships - a frigate and a supply vessel - was "public hyping" and that its navy and air forces monitored and warned them throughout.
"The German side's behavior increases security risks and sends the wrong signal. Troops in the theatre are on high alert at all times and will resolutely counter all threats and provocations," it said in a statement.
China's embassy in Germany said in a separate statement it had lodged "representations" with Berlin, saying Taiwan belonged to China, a position the democratically elected government in Taipei strongly rejects.
"The question of Taiwan is not a matter of 'freedom of navigation,' but of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.
The Taiwan Strait is Chinese waters, "and there are no so-called 'international waters' at all," the embassy added.
The Biden administration on Friday locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles.
China urges Germany to avoid any "interference" that would jeopardize the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, it added.
Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future.
US warships sail through the strait around once every two months, drawing the ire of Beijing, and some US allies like Canada and Britain have also made occasional transits.
China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has over the past five years stepped up military activities around the island, including staging war games.
Reuters
World News
China
Military
Germany
Ships
Taiwan
Strait
Next
UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-19
German warships await orders on disputed Taiwan Strait
World News
2024-08-19
German warships await orders on disputed Taiwan Strait
0
World News
2024-09-12
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea, says military official
World News
2024-09-12
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea, says military official
0
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
0
World News
2024-08-31
China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea
World News
2024-08-31
China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:56
UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
World News
02:56
UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
0
World News
01:04
Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported
World News
01:04
Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported
0
World News
00:39
Biden: Putin will not prevail in war with Ukraine
World News
00:39
Biden: Putin will not prevail in war with Ukraine
0
World News
00:25
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
World News
00:25
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:25
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
World News
00:25
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
World News
2024-07-20
Over 30 missing after China bridge collapse: State TV
World News
2024-07-20
Over 30 missing after China bridge collapse: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
2
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
4
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
6
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
08:33
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
8
World News
06:46
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
World News
06:46
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More