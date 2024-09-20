China: US arms sales to Taiwan violate 'One China Principle'

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have seriously violated China's "One China" principle and the provisions of joint communiqués between China and the U.S., Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry, said on Friday.



China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. over the matter, Zhang said.



On Wednesday, China announced steps against nine U.S. military-linked firms in response to U.S. weapon sales to Taiwan.



Reuters