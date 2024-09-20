China says still 'resolutely opposes' Japan's discharge of Fukushima water

World News
2024-09-20 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says still &#39;resolutely opposes&#39; Japan&#39;s discharge of Fukushima water
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says still 'resolutely opposes' Japan's discharge of Fukushima water

China said on Friday that it still "resolutely opposes" Japan's discharge of water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant despite announcing it would gradually resume importing seafood from the country.

"First of all, China resolutely opposes the Japanese side's arbitrary discharge (of contaminated water) into the sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference, adding: "This position has not changed."

AFP

World News

China

Japan

Discharge

Fukushima

Water

Nuclear Plant

LBCI Next
Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609
China to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:53

China to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

Japan PM demands explanation from China after boy killed

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Chinese Navy survey ship enters Japanese waters, Japan's defense ministry says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:11

US fears Israel may sever ties between Palestinian banks and financial system, Axios reports

LBCI
World News
03:53

Italy to send another anti-missile system to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:48

Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609

LBCI
World News
02:53

China to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15

Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase

LBCI
World News
11:18

WHO: Explosions of communication devices in Lebanon caused "severe disruption" to fragile health sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More