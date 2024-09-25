Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says

2024-09-25 | 00:39
Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was briefed on Tuesday by U.S. intelligence officials about alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him, his campaign said.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” the campaign said in a statement.

The campaign noted that intelligence officials have identified that Iranian threats have “heightened in the past few months,” and U.S. government officials are working to protect Trump and ensure the elections are not impacted.

Iran has previously denied U.S. claims of interference in American affairs. Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

An ODNI spokesperson acknowledged the briefing on Tuesday but declined to address specifics.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged plot to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S.

The defendant named Trump as a potential target but had not conceived the scheme as a plan to assassinate the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Federal authorities are separately probing an apparent assassination attempt on Trump at his Florida golf course in mid-September and a July 13 shooting of the Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania. There has been no indication of Iranian involvement in either incident.

U.S. government agencies said last week that Iranian hackers sent emails containing stolen material from the former president's campaign to people involved in Democratic President Joe Biden's then re-election campaign, part of an alleged broader effort by Tehran to influence the U.S. election.

Reuters

