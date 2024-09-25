US says 'deeply concerned' by Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel’s intelligence service

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of a Hezbollah rocket attack aimed at Israel’s intelligence service, but still believes a diplomatic solution can de-escalate tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.



“Deeply concerning,” Kirby said in a CNN interview.



“Evidence again that Israel is facing a legitimate threat from a terrorist group backed by Iran.”



The United States continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself, he said. “No nation should have to live with these threats right across their border, right next door.”





Reuters