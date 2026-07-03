Lebanese Defense Minister arrives in Tehran to represent Lebanon at official memorial ceremony

Lebanon News
03-07-2026 | 06:34
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Lebanese Defense Minister arrives in Tehran to represent Lebanon at official memorial ceremony
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Lebanese Defense Minister arrives in Tehran to represent Lebanon at official memorial ceremony

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to represent the Lebanese Republic at the official memorial ceremony for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He was received at Tehran's airport by Iranian Deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs Brig. Gen. Seyed Hamzeh Qalandari, Director of the Middle East Department at Iran's Foreign Ministry Mehdi Shoushtari, and Lebanon's ambassador to Iran, Ahmad Sweidan.

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