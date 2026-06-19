Taliban: Afghan forces target militant hideouts in Pakistan

World News
19-06-2026 | 03:09
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Taliban: Afghan forces target militant hideouts in Pakistan
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Taliban: Afghan forces target militant hideouts in Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Afghan forces carried out airstrikes targeting hideouts of Islamist militants in two areas of Pakistan.

In a post on X, the ministry said the targeted sites were being used to plan and coordinate attacks on Afghan territory.

Reuters

World News

Afghan

forces

target

militant

hideouts

Pakistan

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