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Taliban: Afghan forces target militant hideouts in Pakistan
World News
19-06-2026 | 03:09
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Taliban: Afghan forces target militant hideouts in Pakistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Afghan forces carried out airstrikes targeting hideouts of Islamist militants in two areas of Pakistan.
In a post on X, the ministry said the targeted sites were being used to plan and coordinate attacks on Afghan territory.
Reuters
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