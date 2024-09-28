France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

World News
2024-09-28 | 14:18
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry
France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

France on Saturday called on Israel to stop striking Lebanon, as the killing of the head of Hezbollah sparked fears of a widening war in the Middle East.

Speaking with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris wanted "an immediate halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon" and was "opposed to any ground operation," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP
 

