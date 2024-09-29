North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'

North Korea, accused of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, said Sunday that U.S. military aid worth $8 billion to Ukraine is "an incredible mistake" and is playing with fire against nuclear superpower Russia.



U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to bolster Kyiv's defense, including long-range weapons that will enhance Ukraine's ability to strike Russia from safer distances.



Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused Washington of escalating the conflict in Ukraine and pushing Europe to the brink of nuclear war.



"The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning," Kim said in a statement published by the state news agency KCNA.



"Are the United States and the West truly prepared to handle the consequences as they recklessly play with fire against Russia, a nuclear superpower?" she added.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it is hit by missiles and would regard any attack on Russia, especially one backed by a nuclear power, as a joint assault.



Kim also criticized the U.S. decision to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, calling it "an incredible mistake and a foolish act." She said supporting Zelenskyy’s "military adventure" is a dangerous and irresponsible gamble.



Kim, who holds a key position in North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, frequently releases statements on political and security matters believed to be authorized by the country's supreme leader.



North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their ties over the past year, with their leaders meeting twice and agreeing on a "comprehensive strategic partnership," which includes a mutual defense pledge.



The United States has accused North Korea of shipping at least 16,500 containers of weapons to Russia since September of last year, with Russia allegedly using those weapons to attack Ukraine. Both North Korea and Russia deny any illegal arms trade.



