North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'

World News
2024-09-28 | 22:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an &#39;incredible mistake&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
North Korea calls US military aid to Ukraine an 'incredible mistake'

North Korea, accused of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, said Sunday that U.S. military aid worth $8 billion to Ukraine is "an incredible mistake" and is playing with fire against nuclear superpower Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the new aid as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to bolster Kyiv's defense, including long-range weapons that will enhance Ukraine's ability to strike Russia from safer distances.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accused Washington of escalating the conflict in Ukraine and pushing Europe to the brink of nuclear war.

"The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning," Kim said in a statement published by the state news agency KCNA.

"Are the United States and the West truly prepared to handle the consequences as they recklessly play with fire against Russia, a nuclear superpower?" she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it is hit by missiles and would regard any attack on Russia, especially one backed by a nuclear power, as a joint assault.

Kim also criticized the U.S. decision to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, calling it "an incredible mistake and a foolish act." She said supporting Zelenskyy’s "military adventure" is a dangerous and irresponsible gamble.

Kim, who holds a key position in North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, frequently releases statements on political and security matters believed to be authorized by the country's supreme leader.

North Korea and Russia have significantly strengthened their ties over the past year, with their leaders meeting twice and agreeing on a "comprehensive strategic partnership," which includes a mutual defense pledge.

The United States has accused North Korea of shipping at least 16,500 containers of weapons to Russia since September of last year, with Russia allegedly using those weapons to attack Ukraine. Both North Korea and Russia deny any illegal arms trade.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Ukraine

United States

Military

Weapon

LBCI Next
Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing
British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

Ukraine says struck 2 Russian military storage facilities

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-16

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile,' says Seoul military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:00

Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia

LBCI
World News
23:08

Nepal floods kill at least 66 people, 69 missing

LBCI
World News
15:50

British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM

LBCI
World News
14:18

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More