Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas leaders on Wednesday that they would have no immunity after a wave of Israeli air strikes on Gaza that followed an attack on its troops.

"There will be no immunity for anyone in the leadership of Hamas -- neither for those in suits nor for those hiding in tunnels," Katz said.

"Whoever raises a hand against an (Israeli) soldier will face severe consequences. The (Israeli military) has been instructed to act decisively against every Hamas target and will continue to do so."

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Israel Katz

Hamas

Israel

Strikes

Gaza

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Israel Defense Minister warns Hamas to surrender or be 'annihilated'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Israel defence minister says 'Gaza is on fire' after intense strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

Gaza civil defence, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:20

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:46

Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
World News
09:27

US military says reduced presence in Europe not a 'withdrawal'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More