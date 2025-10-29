Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas leaders on Wednesday that they would have no immunity after a wave of Israeli air strikes on Gaza that followed an attack on its troops.



"There will be no immunity for anyone in the leadership of Hamas -- neither for those in suits nor for those hiding in tunnels," Katz said.



"Whoever raises a hand against an (Israeli) soldier will face severe consequences. The (Israeli military) has been instructed to act decisively against every Hamas target and will continue to do so."



AFP



