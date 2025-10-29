China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea

29-10-2025 | 03:20
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea

China confirmed that leader Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in South Korea on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

"As agreed between China and the U.S., President Xi Jinping will meet with President Donald Trump in Busan... to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest," an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

AFP

