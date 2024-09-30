French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP

World News
2024-09-30 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen went on trial on Monday on charges of embezzling money from the European Parliament, in a high-profile case that could endanger her presidential ambitions.

"We have not broken any rules," the three-time presidential candidate of the far-right National Rally (RN) said before the start of the hearings in Paris. Le Pen, 56, and a slew of senior RN figures face charges they embezzled money from the EU assembly through fake jobs.

AFP

World News

France

Marine Le Pen

trial

Embezzling Money

European Parliament

LBCI Next
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

France delivers 12 tons of medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati

LBCI
World News
2024-09-28

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

France says it has information confirming death of Hassan Nasrallah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Kremlin: Russia condemns assassination of Secretary-General of Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Islamic Group denies rumors of Hezbollah weapons at its center in Chehime

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More