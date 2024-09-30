News
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP
World News
2024-09-30 | 08:07
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen went on trial on Monday on charges of embezzling money from the European Parliament, in a high-profile case that could endanger her presidential ambitions.
"We have not broken any rules," the three-time presidential candidate of the far-right National Rally (RN) said before the start of the hearings in Paris. Le Pen, 56, and a slew of senior RN figures face charges they embezzled money from the EU assembly through fake jobs.
AFP
World News
France
Marine Le Pen
trial
Embezzling Money
European Parliament
