Spain's Sanchez rules out responsibility of Moroccan authorities in migrant surge

World News
31-08-2026 | 03:14
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Spain&#39;s Sanchez rules out responsibility of Moroccan authorities in migrant surge
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Spain's Sanchez rules out responsibility of Moroccan authorities in migrant surge

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday ruled out any responsibility on the part of the Moroccan authorities in the sudden influx of migrants who arrived at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

"No intelligence service with which the Spanish government normally cooperates sheds any doubt, or rather, suggests any doubt, about the involvement in one way or another of the Moroccan authorities," Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio.

AFP

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