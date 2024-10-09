Russia says recaptured two Kursk region villages from Ukraine

2024-10-09 | 07:25
LBCI
Russia says recaptured two Kursk region villages from Ukraine
Russia says recaptured two Kursk region villages from Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry said Wednesday it had retaken two villages in its Kursk region that Ukraine captured in its surprise offensive, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry said in a statement that Russian troops "continued offensive operations, during which they liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky," RIA Novosti reported.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Territory

Kursk

Offensive

