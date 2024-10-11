Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon

World News
2024-10-11
High views
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon
0min
Blinken reaffirms US commitment to diplomatic resolution in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, reaffirming the United States' commitment to a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict along the Blue Line. 

During the call, Blinken emphasized the importance of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and enabling displaced citizens in both Israel and Lebanon to return to their homes.

He further underscored the U.S. support for Lebanese institutions that "can help stabilize the country, including the Lebanese Armed Forces."

The Secretary also discussed the recently announced humanitarian aid of nearly $157 million to support populations affected by the conflict in Lebanon and the region.

Both officials discussed Lebanon's presidential vacancy "and the need to empower leadership that reflects the will of the people for a stable, prosperous, and independent Lebanon."

The Secretary also noted that "Lebanon cannot allow Iran or Hezbollah to stand in the way of Lebanon's security and stability."
 

