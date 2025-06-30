Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios

World News
30-06-2025 | 15:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios

Axios reported on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, citing an Israeli official.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

White House

Visit

US

Israel

LBCI Next
Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources
Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:43

Trump to host Netanyahu at White House on July 7: Axios

LBCI
World News
13:55

US holding "preliminary talks" on a deal between Israel and Syria: Axios

LBCI
World News
13:46

White House says Trump sent a letter to Powell urging him to cut interest rates

LBCI
World News
13:36

France's Macron calls tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of 'blackmail'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:55

US holding "preliminary talks" on a deal between Israel and Syria: Axios

LBCI
World News
13:46

White House says Trump sent a letter to Powell urging him to cut interest rates

LBCI
World News
13:36

France's Macron calls tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of 'blackmail'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanon's President Aoun says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs 'a dangerous escalation'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

NATO allies declare 'ironclad' commitment to mutual defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More