Guterres condemns high civilian casualties in northern Gaza offensive

World News
2024-10-14 | 13:10
High views
Guterres condemns high civilian casualties in northern Gaza offensive
0min
Guterres condemns high civilian casualties in northern Gaza offensive

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned on Monday the high number of civilian casualties in the intensified Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, according to his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Dujarric told reporters, "The Secretary-General strongly urges all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and stresses the need to respect and protect civilians at all times."

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

António Guterres

Casualties

Israel

Gaza

Stephane Dujarric

