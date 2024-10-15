Seoul military says conducts 'counter-fire' after North Korea blows up roads

South Korea's military said it conducted "counter-fire" operations Tuesday near the heavily fortified border with the North after Pyongyang's military blew up sections of roads linking the two countries.



After North Korea "conducted an explosive operation aimed at blocking the connection roads," Seoul's military "conducted counter-fire in areas south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL)," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the border that bisects the peninsula.



AFP