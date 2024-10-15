About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities: FM says

2024-10-15 | 14:01
About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities: FM says
0min
About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities: FM says

About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Barrot also told the French parliament’s foreign affairs committee that no decision had been taken regarding evacuations from Lebanon.

Overall, there were about 24,000 French citizens in Lebanon.

Reuters
 

