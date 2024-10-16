Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv late on Tuesday, top officials in the Ukrainian capital said.



"Stay in shelters," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He said drones were headed towards the large Troieshchyna neighborhood on the outskirts of Kyiv.



Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram that air defense units were engaged in repelling the attack.



There was no immediate information about potential damage or injuries.



Kyiv, its surrounding region and the whole eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts from about 1900 GMT.



Reuters