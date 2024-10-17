News
Biden briefed as Israel checks if Hamas chief Sinwar killed: AFP
World News
2024-10-17 | 11:23
Biden briefed as Israel checks if Hamas chief Sinwar killed: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed aboard Air Force One while heading to Germany after Israel said it was checking whether it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, a U.S. official said Thursday.
Biden, on his way to Berlin for talks with European leaders on Ukraine and the Middle East, was being kept abreast of developments on board the presidential plane, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Hamas
Yahya Sinwar
