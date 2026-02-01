Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games

World News
01-02-2026 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games

Pope Leo urged world leaders on Sunday to use the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics to promote peace, calling on those in authority to take concrete steps toward de-escalation and dialogue.

Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo will co-host the Games from February 6 to 22.

After his weekly Angelus prayer, the pope said major sporting events including the Olympic Games carried a "powerful message of fraternity" and could rekindle hope for "a world at peace," recalling the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce.

"The Olympic truce is an ancient custom that accompanies the holding of the Games," he said.

"I hope that those who care about peace among peoples and hold positions of authority will take concrete steps on this occasion toward de‑escalation and dialogue," he added.



Reuters
 

World News

Pope Leo

Peace

Initiatives

Milano Cortina Games

LBCI Next
Death toll from Swiss New Year bar fire rises to 41
Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa

LBCI
World News
2026-01-28

Pope Leo calls for end to antisemitism worldwide

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope

LBCI
World News
2025-11-28

Pope Leo in Istanbul: Turkey’s small Catholic community remains “fruitful,” calls for greater support to migrants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Venezuela activist Javier Tarazona released after over 4 years in jail

LBCI
World News
07:32

Death toll from Swiss New Year bar fire rises to 41

LBCI
World News
06:27

Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor

LBCI
World News
06:21

Russia's Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-17

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More