Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar

2024-10-17 | 13:57
High views
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar
0min
Germany urges Hamas to free hostages after Israel says killed Yahya Sinwar

Germany's foreign minister on Thursday urged Hamas to release all its hostages and lay down its weapons after Israel said it had killed the militant group's leader Yahya Sinwar.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock in a statement branded Sinwar "a cruel murderer." She said Hamas should "immediately release all the hostages" it seized during its October 7 attack on Israel "and lay down its arms".

AFP
 

