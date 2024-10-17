News
Netanyahu, Biden agree to work for hostage release after Sinwar's death: Israel PM
2024-10-17 | 15:49
Netanyahu, Biden agree to work for hostage release after Sinwar's death: Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to jointly work for the release of hostages held in Gaza following the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the premier's office said Thursday.
Biden called Netanyahu and "congratulated him on the assassination of Yahya Sinwar," the statement said. "The two leaders agreed that there is an opportunity to promote the release of the hostages, and that they will work together to achieve this goal."
AFP
