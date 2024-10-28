Biden to vote in presidential election on Monday

World News
2024-10-27 | 23:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden to vote in presidential election on Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden to vote in presidential election on Monday

 U.S. President Joe Biden will cast his early-voting ballot in the presidential election on Monday, according to the White House.

Many Americans can vote in advance of the Nov. 5 polling day. Biden stood aside earlier this year in the contest that now pits Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Reuters

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Elections

President

Race

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Chinese hackers collected audio from unnamed Trump campaign adviser: Washington Post
US calls for investigation of 'election-related violations' in Georgia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01

Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:51

Japan PM blames election result on scandal 'suspicion, mistrust and anger'

LBCI
World News
01:01

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people: Ukraine's officials

LBCI
World News
00:20

Japan ruling party election chief resigns: official

LBCI
World News
23:35

Chinese hackers collected audio from unnamed Trump campaign adviser: Washington Post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Qatar Fund grants $15 million to Lebanese Army, first fuel shipment arrives in Beirut

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More