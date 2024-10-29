News
EU 'considering measures' after German-Iranian executed
World News
2024-10-29 | 04:47
EU 'considering measures' after German-Iranian executed
The European Union condemns the execution of 69-year-old German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran and will consider taking measures in response, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Tuesday.
"We condemn his killing in the strongest possible terms. The EU strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is a violation of the right to life and the ultimate denial of human dignity," Borrell said on X. "The EU is considering measures in response."
AFP
World News
European Union
Execution
Germany
Iran
